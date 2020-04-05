Coronavirus: UEFA denies August 3 deadline for Champions League final

UEFA has denied president Aleksander Ceferin set a deadline of August 3 for the Champions League and Europa League finals to be completed.

Ceferin was widely reported as telling German broadcaster ZDF on Saturday that the competitions, which have been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, needed to be completed by that date.

With the majority of European leagues on hiatus, UEFA postponed Euro 2020 and all its internationals in June to help clubs complete the 2019-20 campaign.

However, with football unlikely to be able to return imminently, the chances of clubs delivering on a pledge to complete their seasons by June 30 remains a source of contention.

UEFA has now stated quotes attributed to Ceferin were false and the possibility of games being played in July and August is under consideration if required.

The statement read: "It has been reported that UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, told ZDF in Germany that the UEFA Champions League must finish by August 3. This is not true.

"The president was very clear not to set exact dates for the end of the season.

"UEFA is currently analysing all options to complete domestic and European seasons with the European Club Association and the European Leagues in the working group set up on March 17. The primary priority of all the members of the working group is to preserve public health.

"Following on from that, it is to find calendar solutions to complete all competitions. Options are currently being studied to play matches in July and in August if needed, depending on restart dates and the permission of national authorities."