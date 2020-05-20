Coronavirus: Ronaldo happy to be back in Juventus training

Cristiano Ronaldo looked happy to be back in training with Juventus, glad to "get through the difficulties".

The 35-year-old returned to training with the Serie A giants on Tuesday as officials look to resume the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a post on Twitter, Ronaldo was pictured smiling and offering two thumbs up.

"When we become patient and consistent, we find the way to get through the difficulties #backontrack #beresponsible," the Portuguese star wrote.

Ronaldo has scored 25 goals in 32 games for Juventus this season.

Juve were top of Serie A, in the Champions League last 16 and Coppa Italia semi-finals when the campaign was suspended.