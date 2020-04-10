Coronavirus: Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto hopes Serie A resumes in early June

Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto hopes Serie A can resume in early June for his side to continue their title bid.

Serie A was suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Lazio sitting sitting second and just a point behind Juventus.

It remains uncertain when, and if, the season will resume, but Luis Alberto hopes it can get back underway in June.

"Now we believe in the Scudetto. We are there and we cannot deny being in the running to win it," he told Onda Cero via Instagram.

"I think we can start playing in early June, but it is difficult to give an exact date. It depends on the evolution of the virus.

"Hopefully everything will be done as soon as possible. I want to finish the championship. It would be right both for us who are at the top of the standings and for those who are fighting not to be relegated. And I am not saying this because we are in second place."

Luis Alberto, the former Liverpool midfielder, has impressed for Lazio since arriving in 2016.

He has been linked with a return to boyhood club Sevilla, but Luis Alberto said he would be renewing his contract with Lazio.

"I have always said that Sevilla is my home and that I would like to return," he said.

"But now my future is in white and blue. We are well under way for the renewal, I believe it will come soon."