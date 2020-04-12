Coronavirus: Kenny Dalglish hails medical staff after release from hospital

Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish has left hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 69-year-old had been admitted for treatment on gallstones on Wednesday and was given a routine coronavirus test, which came back positive.

Dalglish, who was showing no symptoms, was released on Saturday and is now in self-isolation at home.

Writing in The Sunday Post, the former Celtic and Scotland star paid tribute to the NHS staff who looked after him.

"They were absolutely brilliant," he said. "As a nation, we are all very fortunate to have them and I wish them all well as they work tirelessly to help the country through this pandemic."

Dalglish won four Scottish league titles and five domestic cups with Celtic before signing for Liverpool in 1977.

A glittering Anfield career delivered six league titles and three European Cups as player and then player-manager from 1985 until 1990.

Dalglish was in charge during the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, in which 96 Liverpool fans died during a crush in an FA Cup match. He won widespread acclaim for his support of the victims' families.

Dalglish won the Premier League in 1995 as manager of Blackburn Rovers and later had spells in charge of Newcastle United and Celtic before returning to Liverpool for 2011-12, in which they won the EFL Cup and reached the final of the FA Cup, losing to Chelsea.