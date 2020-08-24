Coman the king for Champions League winners Bayern – Hargreaves

Kingsley Coman was Bayern Munich's "king" in Sunday's Champions League final victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

That is the view of former Bayern midfielder Owen Hargreaves, who lauded Hansi Flick's decision to include Coman in his starting line-up in Lisbon.

Coman capped a lively display with a second-half goal, his header proving decisive as Bayern – a club Hargeaves believes are at the dawn of a new era – sealed the treble.

And Hargreaves, who won the competition with the Bundesliga giants in 2001, was full of praise for both the head coach and ex-PSG star Coman.

"Hansi Flick has found all the right decisions at the key moment and today that decision was Kingsley Coman," Hargreaves, who expects much more to come from his old club, told BT Sport.

"They call him the king – that's what they call him around the training ground and he was the king today.

"This is one of the greatest Bayern teams ever. Flick's turned this team into an absolute machine.

"Everyone in Germany is blown away, the football has blown everyone away.

"Last year Liverpool outplayed them and we thought it was the end of an era and now it's the start of an era. Leroy Sane is still to come into this team."