Coman opens scoring with Bayern's 500th Champions League goal in final

Kingsley Coman headed in Bayern Munich's 500th Champions League goal to open the scoring in the final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Winger Coman nodded in Joshua Kimmich's inviting cross to put Bayern in front after 59 minutes of the showdown in Lisbon on Sunday.

His goal put the Bundesliga champions on course to be crowned champions of Europe for a sixth time and seal a treble.

Coman also ensured Bayern reached the 500-goal landmark in the Champions League, a tally only Barcelona (517) and Real Madrid (567) have also achieved.

