Chiellini named in Juventus' Champions League squad

Giorgio Chiellini has been named in Juventus' squad for the Champions League knockout stage as he nears a return from a knee injury.

Chiellini, 35, has made just one appearance for Juve this season and underwent surgery on his knee in September.

The Juve captain was targeting a return this month or in March and was included in Juve's 22-man squad for the Champions League knockout stage.

Juventus will face Lyon in the last 16, with the first leg to be played in France on February 26.

They are top of Serie A by three points ahead of a trip to Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Juventus: Gianluigi Buffon, Carlo Pinsoglio, Wojciech Szczesny; Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Mattia De Sciglio, Daniele Rugani, Alex Sandro; Rodrigo Bentancur, Juan Cuadrado, Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi, Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey; Federico Bernardeschi, Douglas Costa, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo.