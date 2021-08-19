Chelsea wing-back Emerson joins Lyon on loan

Emerson Palmieri has completed a season-long loan switch from Chelsea to Lyon.

The Italian full-back moved to Stamford Bridge from Roma in January 2018 and has made 71 appearances for the Blues in total.

However, opportunities have proven scarce and Emerson, a part of the side that achieved Europa League glory in 2018-19, has played just 33 Premier League games for Chelsea.

Having helped Italy win Euro 2020 last month, Emerson has now opted for a fresh challenge in Ligue 1 for this campaign.

Lyon confirmed on their official website that an initial fee of €500,000 has been paid with a potential further €500,000 in bonuses, while a purchase option is included.

It has been a difficult start to the 2021-22 campaign for Lyon, who have taken one point from their first two Ligue 1 games and were beaten 3-0 by Angers on Sunday.