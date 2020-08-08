Chelsea have nothing to regret, says Caballero after heavy Bayern defeat

Chelsea have nothing to regret after going down 7-1 on aggregate to Bayern Munich, according to goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice and set up goals for Ivan Perisic and Corentin Tolisso as Bayern ran out 4-1 winners in Saturday's Champions League last-16 second leg at the Allianz Arena, adding to their 3-0 triumph in the reverse fixture.

It was the first time Chelsea have conceded seven goals in a two-legged European tie but Caballero, who gave away an early penalty in the one-sided match, insists there is no shame in being second best to Bayern.

"A few things went wrong," he told BT Sport. "We arrived here with a difficult score from the first game. But we conceded the penalty and it was a little bit difficult.

"We showed good character to play the game and then they showed more quality in our box, so they deserve to be in the next round.

"We played a proper tournament in the Premier League and are in the Champions League [next season], which is good for the team. There's nothing to regret today."

Caballero started Chelsea's final three matches of the season after head coach Frank Lampard took the decision to drop the world's most expensive goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

And the Argentinian, who made 14 appearances in total this season, has indicated that he intends to remain at Stamford Bridge for another campaign.

"I have a contract for one more year," he said. "I'm really happy to play in this shirt and I would like to keep playing.

"I became the first choice and we will see what happens in the future. I will work hard to have this opportunity again."