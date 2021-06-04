Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League

BREAKING NEWS: Tuchel extends Chelsea contract until 2024 after winning Champions League

Chelsea FC

Thomas Tuchel has signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea after guiding the club to Champions League glory.

The German replaced Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge dugout in January, also leading Chelsea to the FA Cup final and into the top four of the Premier League in his first four months in charge.

Tuchel signed an 18-month deal with the Blues at the time, but he has been rewarded for his successful start to life in west London with a contract that runs through to the end of 2023-24.

