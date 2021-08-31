BREAKING NEWS: Ronaldo completes sensational Man Utd move

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his sensational move to Manchester United on an initial two-year contract with an option for a further year.

The Red Devils last Friday confirmed they had agreed a deal with Juventus to bring the Portugal captain back to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo is now officially a United player once again, 12 years after the 36-year-old forward left the club to join Real Madrid.

United will pay £12.9million (€15m), rising to £19.7m (€23m), for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who scored 118 goals in 292 appearances under Alex Ferguson in his first spell at the club.

Ronaldo had appeared poised to join Manchester City last week before United made a late effort to tempt him back to Old Trafford, with Bruno Fernandes, Rio Ferdinand and even Alex Ferguson – according to reports – speaking with the player to convince him to snub Pep Guardiola's side.

Ferguson signed an 18-year-old Ronaldo from the Portuguese's boyhood club Sporting CP in 2003, and that raw talent went on to establish himself as one of the finest players in Premier League history.

His 31-goal season of 2007-08 has only ever been bettered once in a 38-match campaign (Mohamed Salah, 32 in 2017-18). In all competitions that term, Ronaldo netted 42 times as United won the Premier League – Ronaldo's third – and Champions League, while he later took home his first Ballon d'Or.

Nine goal-laden years followed at Real Madrid, where he became the club's all-time record scorer, and he remained a reliable frontman for Juventus, scoring 81 times in 98 Serie A matches since the start of 2018-19. In all competitions, Ronaldo has scored 674 goals in 895 appearances at club level.

As well as help them to challenge for a first league title since Ferguson retired in 2013, United will hope Ronaldo can carry them further in the Champions League. A five-time winner of the trophy, he leads the way for goals in the history of the competition, scoring 134 times in 176 games, 14 ahead of his nearest competitor Lionel Messi.