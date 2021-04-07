Boateng to leave Bayern at end of season, Salihamidzic announces

Jerome Boateng will not be offered a new contract by Bayern Munich at the end of the season, the German club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has announced.

The 32-year-old has spent the past 10 seasons at the Allianz Arena, making over 350 appearances during that time and winning 21 trophies.

He was a regular for Bayern last season as they won a domestic and European treble and has started 29 games in all competitions this campaign.

However, with Dayot Upamecano due to arrive from RB Leipzig ahead of next season, the former Hamburg and Manchester City player will follow fellow long-serving defender David Alaba in departing when his contract runs out.

"Jerome's contract expires in the summer and will not be extended," Salihamidzic told Sky Sport Germany ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg with Paris Saint-Germain. "He leaves through a big door, hopefully with more titles."

Boateng's future is rumoured to have been a point of conflict between Salihamidzic and head coach Hansi Flick behind the scenes, with the latter pushing for a new contract to be awarded.

The centre-back has also represented Germany 76 times, but he has not been called up to the squad by outgoing boss Joachim Low since October 2018.

Alaba announced in February that he will also be leaving Bayern when his deal comes to an end in June, but Bayern have already moved to snap up Upamecano from Leipzig in a deal worth a reported €42.5million.