Beckenbauer hails Flick – Before it felt like some Bayern players weren't up for it

Hansi Flick has "reinvigorated" Bayern Munich and rejuvenated the players, according to club legend Franz Beckenbauer.

Flick took charge of Bayern, initially on an interim basis, last November when Niko Kovac was sacked following a 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

At that point, the club were four points adrift in the Bundesliga title race, but Flick led them to a remarkable treble as his side won each of their final 21 games of the season in all competitions.

Former Germany and Bayern defender Beckenbauer admitted he thought certain players in the squad Flick inherited had lost interest, and he lauded the boss' ability to deliver success with that group.

"Hansi Flick has reinvigorated the team again," he said in an interview with Bayern's website.

"Before that it felt like some players weren't really up for it. It's one of his biggest achievements to get everybody going again and just convey joy. I really enjoy this football.

"Hansi has a very human side and he knows exactly how to speak to all the World Cup winners and serial champions.

"He's accepted by the players and that's reflected on the pitch. The treble didn't come from nowhere."

The 2019-20 Bundesliga title success was Bayern's eighth in a row, with players such as Manuel Neuer, Jerome Boateng, Thiago Alcantara, Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski providing the backbone of the team in recent years.

Beckenbauer has been impressed by how that core group of players has managed to deliver so consistently.

"It used to be said that you'd have to rebuild the team after two or three title wins because they wouldn't be able to give their all again," he added.

"Players today are more rigorous. Being champions eight times in succession is a really high art, a sign of outstanding mentality and outstanding desire.

"I can only salute them. Brilliant. And I don't get the impression these boys have had enough. The treble is definitely an incentive."