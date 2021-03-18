Bayern's Flick moving on from Salihamidzic dispute

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick insisted the tension between himself and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is behind them.

Champions League holders Bayern breezed into the quarter-finals of the competition on Wednesday, a 2-1 win over Lazio completing a 6-2 aggregate triumph in the last 16.

However, the build-up and the aftermath of the game was dominated by questions about Flick's strained relationship with Salihamidzic, which it was said could lead the coach to leave his post at the end of the season.

But Flick is adamant the pair are moving past their differences, telling a post-match media conference: "We spoke together and we wanted to leave these things behind us.

"Now we just look in front and we are very optimistic."

Asked what they had spoken about, Flick replied: "These stay internal. Of course this stays internal.

"We spoke together. We are very successful at the moment, we are playing well. We don't need these things.

"For both of us, for the team and for the club it was the right action. We are both very relieved now."

On the quarter-final draw, which will be held on Friday, Flick – who has been linked with Germany after Joachim Low announce his intention to step down following Euro 2020 later this year – added: "I am very relaxed because I can't change anything.

"The best eight teams in Europe will face each other. We are happy to be a part of it and crowned our performance today with a victory.

"It was well deserved that we reached the quarter-final."

Bayern reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the 19th time, setting up a new record in the competition after surpassing Barcelona (18).

Flick's Bayern are now unbeaten in their last 19 games in the Champions League, equalling their longest run of consecutive matches without defeat in European Cup/Champions League history (previously a run of 19 between 2001 and 2002).

Including finals, Flick is the first coach in Champions League history to win each of his first seven knockout-stage fixtures in the competition.