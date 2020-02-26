Bayern's demolition of Chelsea pleases Flick

Hansi Flick hailed Bayern Munich's performance in their 3-0 masterclass against Chelsea in the Champions League.

A Serge Gnabry brace and Robert Lewandowski's goal led Bayern to a rout of Chelsea in the opening leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

In a rematch of the 2012 Champions League final that Chelsea won, Bayern were a class above at Stamford Bridge and head coach Flick praised his team.

"It was a very good game and result from us. You have to say that the team did it pretty well what we gave them as a plan," Flick told reporters.

"It was a very good and focused performance over the whole 90 minutes. That's why we are very happy that we could win this game with 3-0."

"We told the players that the first half was good but we still need to do more," Flick continued. "We wanted to reward ourselves here. We really wanted to score a goal here. First half we missed several chances.

"In the second half we converted our chances into goals and so I can say that the team performed very well over the whole 90 minutes."

Former Arsenal forward Gnabry – who scored four goals in a 7-2 humiliation of Tottenham earlier in the season – starred in London as Bayern seized control in pursuit of the quarter-finals.

"I have been knowing him for a very long time," he said. "I was intensively following his time at Arsenal because I was assistant coach at the German national team. This is how we built up a good relation, I also attended his first Champions League game at Arsenal. He has been developing very well.

"He started at [Werder] Bremen in Germany, then he moved to Hoffenheim, now it's his second season at Bayern. His development has been very good. He has great abilities, one-on-one or finishing. That's why we are happy that he plays in Germany now."