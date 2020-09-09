Bayern boss Flick planning to play Thiago and Alaba

Hansi Flick insists he will plan to use Thiago Alcantara and David Alaba so long as they remain Bayern Munich players.

Thiago and Alaba starred in Bayern's treble-winning campaign last season but have each been linked with moves away from the Allianz Arena.

Both men are out of contract next June, with Liverpool heavily touted as Thiago's most likely suitors.

Speaking on Wednesday at Bayern's treble presentation, Flick insisted he was relaxed about their circumstances.

“The situation is not that easy," the head coach told reporters.

"As long as they are in the squad, I plan with both of them."

Bayern's bid for a ninth consecutive Bundesliga title begins at home to Schalke next Friday.

Flick confirmed Ivan Perisic, Philippe Coutinho and Alvaro Odriozola - who are back with their respective parent clubs Inter, Barcelona and Real Madrid - would not be returning to Bayern after loan stints in 2019-20.

"It has been decided that we will no longer use those three," he added.

"We are working so that we can bring quality back into those positions."

The former Germany assistant took the reins at Bayern when he succeeded Niko Kovac, who was sacked after last November's humiliating 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Flick was initially at Bayern as Kovac's number two but the current Monaco boss insists he has no hard feelings over the success that came in his wake.

"I'm not jealous of Hansi, on the contrary," Kovac told Sport Bild. "I got him on board, so I was able to do my part in the end.

"Not many people will achieve the triple, except maybe on the PlayStation."

Kovac added: "Hansi has a lot of qualities. A big one is the shared, successful past with many German national players."