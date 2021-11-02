Atalanta 2-2 Manchester United: Ronaldo rescues Red Devils again in Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved Manchester United's Champions League hero by scoring late on to rescue a crucial 2-2 draw at Atalanta on Tuesday.

The Portugal international completed United's 3-2 comeback win against the same opponents from two goals down two weeks ago and also struck late on in September's 2-1 recovery win against Villarreal.

Ronaldo's latest rescue act arrived in the 91st minute at Gewiss Stadium when volleying in a sublime equaliser, having earlier struck to cancel out Josip Ilicic's opener before Duvan Zapata put Atalanta back in front.

The draw keeps Old Gunnar Solskjaer's side top of Group F, level on points with Villarreal and two better off than Atalanta with two group games remaining, meaning their last-16 fate remains in their own hands.