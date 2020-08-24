Al-Khelaifi promises PSG will win Champions League: We believe in it more than before

Nasser Al-Khelaifi has promised Paris Saint-Germain will win the Champions League, saying Sunday's loss to Bayern Munich in the final gives them more belief than ever.

PSG could not end their wait for European glory in Lisbon, Kingsley Coman's header securing a 1-0 win for Bayern and securing the German club's second treble of Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League triumphs in the same season.

Ligue 1 powerhouse PSG swept the board in France this season, winning all four domestic trophies, but the top prize continues to elude them despite their investment since the Qatar-backed takeover of 2011.

But president Al-Khelaifi said PSG's efforts in 2019-20 have shown they are closer than ever to European glory.

"We're sad, [but] we don't forget that we've done great things this season," he told RMC Sport. "In the final, we lost 1-0 but we could have scored two or three goals. It was very close.

"I am very proud of my players. We had a great season, a great tournament here. We had everything we needed to win, but that's football. We will work to win next season. Tonight, we believe in it more than before. I promise we're going to win the Champions League.

"The players, honestly, everybody's coming out with their heads held high. They've created something. We played against the great Bayern - that's something. They're one of the best teams in the world. We lost 1-0. That's football.

"You have to improve on little things. This is our first final, Bayern's 11th.

"We had a great season, we reached the final, we won four trophies. We're sad, we're disappointed, but there's a positive side. We'll go back one day, we'll work for it. It wasn't easy to reach the final. We're going to do everything we can to win this trophy."