'A good shock to the system' - Kane hopes to be better for longer lay-off

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has enjoyed being able to take his time with his return from injury due to the coronavirus-enforced suspension of the Premier League season.

Kane injured his hamstring in January and was facing a race to be fit for the end of the season and then Euro 2020 with England.

But with the club campaign paused since March and this year's major international tournament pushed back into 2021, the Three Lions captain has not been forced to rush back.

Kane now hopes the extended lay-off has instead given him time to improve his game.

"From my hamstring point of view, it's been great to just give it a little bit more rest," he told Spurs' official YouTube channel.

"I've not played a game for nearly six months now. It's been a long, long time. So, from an injury point of view, I'm back to normal, I'm fully fit.

"It will take a while to get back to the team training and feeling that again, because I haven't done that for similar, six months or so.

"But I'm feeling good, I'm feeling sharp. It's been good to be able to do some individual training, a lot of finishing, a lot of individual drills to work on my game and improve.

"I feel like I'm at a stage now where I'm just looking forward to getting some games with the team and hopefully be back playing in not too long.

"I think [the length of the break] has been a good shock to the system. It's been very intense. I've picked up injuries here and there.

"Sometimes, people see injuries as a time to rest, but it's almost that when you're injured, you work even harder than before you were injured.

"It's the first time I've been able to take my time, refocus and work on some individual stuff. I've really enjoyed it.

"Hopefully, I'll be back in a better place than I was before I was injured. I'm just looking forward to the next busy year."

Kane got injured in a defeat to Southampton, and Tottenham won just three of their subsequent eight league matches without their talisman.

Spurs now sit eighth, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with nine games remaining, but Kane insists Champions League qualification remains the aim.

"We've got to try to finish in the top four. There's no doubt about that," he said. "We've got a massive game against Man United the first game.

"Realistically, we're going to have to win probably around seven or eight to have a good chance to get into the Champions League. That's got to be our aim."