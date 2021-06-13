Sporting Kansas City 1-1 Austin: Points shared in MLS

Sporting Kansas City earned a 1-1 draw with Austin as they extended their unbeaten streak to four matches in MLS.

Daniel Salloi cancelled out Cecilio Dominguez's first-half opener to ensure Sporting KC shared the points on Saturday.

Entering the contest, Sporting KC had won four of their last five home games against expansion sides, dating back to 2017 (D1).

Sporting KC had also recorded four come-from-behind victories this season, already matching San Jose Earthquakes' league-leading total of four comeback wins from the entire 2020 season.

While they were unable to complete the comeback for maximum points, Sporting KC avoided defeat thanks to Salloi.

Despite controlling most of the early action, Austin opened the scoring in the 26th minute when Dominguez rolled a shot past Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Salloi, however, equalised with 19 minutes remaining after firing home the rebound.

Sporting KC are second in the Western Conference – just a point behind leaders Seattle Sounders, who have played a game less, while Austin are 10th and nine points adrift.