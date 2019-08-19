Portland Timbers 0-2 Atlanta United: De Boer's men move top in the east

Atlanta United capped a fine week by beating Portland Timbers 2-0 to move top of the MLS Eastern Conference.

Frank de Boer's Atlanta overcame Mexican giants America 3-2 to win the Campeones Cup final on Wednesday.

Reigning MLS champions Atlanta backed that up with victory away to Portland courtesy of Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and Josef Martinez on Sunday.

Atlanta's Gonzalez Pirez slammed home the opener in the 14th minute at Providence Park in Portland.

After a flurry of chances, Martinez scored in his MLS-record 11th straight game – doubling the lead a minute into the second half with a curling effort – as Atlanta won their fifth MLS game in six matches.

Atlanta – who are in the US Open Cup final – are now top of the east, ahead of Philadelphia Union on the total wins tie-breaker, while Portland remain seventh in the Western Conference.