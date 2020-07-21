Philadelphia Union 1-1 Orlando City: Top spot settled in MLS is Back Tournament draw

Orlando City clinched top spot in Group A of the MLS is Back Tournament courtesy of their 1-1 draw with Philadelphia Union.

Monday's draw was enough for Orlando to win the group ahead of Philadelphia due to their superior goal difference after both teams finished on seven points from three matches.

Ilsinho came off the bench to put the Union ahead in the 68th minute at Walt Disney Resort in Florida, where his effort from a difficult angle broke the deadlock.

But Orlando hit back just two minutes later through Mauricio Pereyra after he got on the end of Nani's cross.

New York City had defeated Inter Miami 1-0 earlier in the day to eliminate David Beckham's expansion franchise in Group A.

Inter Miami are yet to win a match since entering the league at the start of the 2020 season.