Montreal Impact 0-1 New England Revolution: Henry's men fall in their MLS is Back Tournament opener

Montreal Impact made a losing start to their MLS is Back Tournament season, beaten 1-0 by New England Revolution in Orlando.

Both teams were kicking off their Group C campaigns at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on Thursday after the MLS season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

And Thierry Henry's Impact succumbed to Gustavo Bou's thunderous half-volley approaching the hour mark as the Revolution overcame their wastefulness in the final third.

Arsenal legend and former Monaco head coach Henry took a knee at kick-off, holding his stance until the 8:46 mark of the first half in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The time represents the eight minutes, 46 seconds a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Flody's neck before the African-American man died in May.

New England outshot Montreal 19-7 – Bou's 56th-minute effort the Revolution's only reward against the Impact.

The Impact, though, did come close to equalising in the sixth minute of stoppage time but Matt Turney produced a fine save to deny Ballou Tabla.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Union edged New York City 1-0 in the Group A fixture earlier on Thursday.