MLS: Sounders stay hot as clash between ex-Man Utd team-mates ends in Inter Miami-Atlanta draw

Seattle Sounders continued their strong start to the MLS season by edging Portland Timbers as former Manchester United team-mates Phil Neville and Gabriel Heinze oversaw the Inter Miami-Atlanta United draw.

Raul Ruidiaz and Fredy Montero scored second-half goals to lead in-form Seattle past hosts Portland 2-1 at Providence Park on Sunday.

After a goalless opening half, the Timbers had a golden chance to open the scoring from the spot within 10 minutes of the restart when Shane O'Neill was penalised for a foul on Jeremy Ebobisse.

Diego Valeri's first attempt was saved by Stefan Frei but a retake was needed after the Sounders goalkeeper came off his line too early, though the former's second effort glanced off the post.

As the penalty hit the woodwork without Frei touching it, the rebound did not count in Portland.

Seattle star Ruidiaz then broke the deadlock with a penalty of his own just past the hour-mark, having been fouled by Timbers goalkeeper Jeff Attinella.

Montero doubled the lead with 11 minutes remaining before a stunning Bill Tuiloma free-kick in the 94th minute proved nothing more than a consolation for Portland.

The Sounders top the Western Conference by a point as the Timbers sit second bottom with three points from four matches.

Inter Miami and Atlanta played out a 1-1 draw as Neville and Heinze reunited at DRV PNK Stadium.

Neville and Heinze spent a season together at Premier League giants United in 2004-05.

Now head coaches of Inter Miami and Atlanta respectively, Neville and Heinze shared the touchline as the two teams split the points.

Josef Martinez's ninth-minuter opener for Atlanta was cancelled out by Inter Miami's Lewis Morgan 13 minutes from the end.

In the day's other match, Sporting Kansas City scored two goals in the final eight minutes to rally past expansion side Austin 2-1.