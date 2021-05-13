MLS: Sounders soar as Beckham's Inter Miami fall after lengthy delay

Cristian Roldan proved the difference as Western Conference leaders Seattle Sounders edged San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 in their top-of-the-table clash in MLS.

Roldan struck in the 18th minute for the unbeaten Sounders, who left PayPal Park in San Jose with maximum points on Wednesday.

After the Earthquakes failed to clear their lines, Roldan riffled a thunderous half-volley into the back of the net from outside the penalty area.

The Sounders are now four points clear of the Earthquakes and LA Galaxy, who have played a match less in the west.

David Beckham's Inter Miami – coached by former Manchester United defender and midfielder Phil Neville – suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Montreal following a 140-minute weather delay.

Bjorn Johnson scored twice in the space of 11 first-half minutes to give visitors Montreal a 2-0 lead inside the opening half an hour in Miami.

The match was then suspended in the 47th minute due to lightning strikes at DRV PNK Stadium, where Montreal held on for victory after more than two hours of waiting.

Montreal top the Eastern Conference, level on eight points with New England Revolution, who played out a 1-1 draw against Philadelphia Union, while Inter Miami have five points from five games.

Elsewhere, Toronto celebrated their first win of the season after topping defending champions Columbus Crew 2-0, Houston Dynamo were 1-0 victors over Sporting Kansas City, while Minnesota United defeated Vancouver Whitecaps by the same scoreline.