MLS: Sounders hit Timbers for six, Martinez ends Atlanta drought

Fredy Montero and Raul Ruidiaz scored twice as Seattle Sounders crushed Portland Timbers 6-2 in another memorable MLS clash.

The Cascadia derby did not disappoint on Sunday, with the Sounders snapping a three-game winless streak behind Montero and Ruidiaz.

Entering the fixture, the slumping Sounders had won three of their last four away matches against the Timbers (L1) after winning just three of the first 14 MLS encounters in Portland (D3 L8, including play-offs).

Montero scored twice inside the opening 29 minutes to put the Sounders in control before Sebastian Blanco and George Fochive restored parity for the Timbers by the 52nd-minute mark at Providence Park.

Beginning with the 2018 playoffs, Ruidiaz had scored (eight) or assisted (two) on 10 of the Sounders' last 14 goals against the Timbers, including seven of eight goals in Portland (five goals and two assists) during that time.

Ruidiaz turned Sunday's match on its head with a stunning brace, including his memorable 55th-minute free-kick.

Jimmy Medranda's thunderous 77th-minute volley and Nicolas Benezet's stoppage-time effort completed the rout.

Seattle are second in the Western Conference, only a point behind Sporting Kansas City after 19 games, while Portland are eighth.

Elsewhere, Josef Martinez celebrated a long-awaited home goal as Atlanta United edged Los Angeles FC 1-0.

Martinez had not scored at Mercedes-Benz Stadium since October 2019, but the Venezuelan star ended his drought in the 47th minute.

Nashville are third in the Eastern Conference following their 5-2 drubbing of DC United – a victory inspired by CJ Sapong's brace, while snapping DC United's five-game unbeaten streak.

Chicago Fire topped defending champions Columbus Crew 1-0 via Luka Stojanovic's winner with 15 minutes remaining.