MLS: Ruidiaz double downs Galaxy as Sounders maintain bright start

Raul Ruidiaz scored a brace as Seattle Sounders continued their strong start to the MLS season with a 3-0 home win over previously unbeaten LA Galaxy on Sunday.

Australian full-back Brad Smith provided an assist for Ruidiaz's 20th-minute opener, before scoring a goal himself three minutes later, forcing home a rebound.

Ruidiaz settled the contest in second-half stoppage time when he fired home on his left foot from substitute Jimmy Medranda's low cross.

The Sounders dulled the threat of Galaxy forward Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez – who had scored five goals in his opening two games – in a strong display, where they marginally lost possession but had nine to two shots on target.

The win moves Seattle to seven points from three games to start the new campaign, while the Galaxy suffered their first blemish of the campaign after scoring six goals in their opening two games.

Inter Miami drew a blank in the absence of the Higuain brothers with a 0-0 draw away to Nashville.

Former Juventus and Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Higuain and brother Federico were unavailable for the match after flying back to their native Argentina following the death of their mother to cancer.

The Higuain brothers' team-mates offered a wonderful sign of support ahead of the game.

Inter Miami – co-owned by former Manchester United, Madrid and England star David Beckham – have four points from three games, while Nashville are still winless but have drawn all three matches this season.

Diego Rubio's incredible free-kick helped Colorado Rapids to a 1-0 victory away to Vancouver Whitecaps.

Rubio struck in the 26th minute with a curling right-foot shot that found the top corner, going in off the post and crossbar.

The spectacular strike earned the Rapids their first three points of the season, while condemning the Whitecaps to their first defeat.