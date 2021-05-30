MLS: Revolution stay top, Orlando City suffer first defeat

The New England Revolution widened their lead in the MLS Eastern Conference table as Orlando City suffered their first defeat of the season.

Adam Buksa's goal after 70 minutes kept New England atop the east with a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati.

The Revolution are now five points clear of second-placed Orlando City after the Lions' 2-1 defeat to New York Red Bulls.

Ten-man New York City FC stunned Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Ismael Tajouri-Shradi's 90th minute goal after Jesus Medina had equalised 20 minutes earlier.

Trailing 2-0 heading into the final 10 minutes, Nashville saw Hany Mukhtar score in the 80th and 83rd minutes to lift the visitors to a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United.

Mason Toye's 87th-minute strike gave Montreal a 1-0 victory over Chicago Fire, while Columbus Crew held on to beat Toronto FC 2-1 on early goals by Luis Diaz and Gyasi Zardes.

Sporting Kansas City rallied from a first-half deficiit to defeat Houston Dynamo 3-2 as Gianluca Busio, who turned 19 on Friday, started the comeback with an outrageous free kick.

Ola Kamara's brace led the way as D.C. United rolled 3-0 to keep Inter Miami winless at home.

A late own goal from Tanner Beason of the San Jose Earthquakes gave LA Galaxy a 1-0 win.

Niko Hansen's 78th-minute tally salvaged a 1-1 draw for Minnesota United against Real Salt Lake after Damir Kreilach opened the scoring in the 13th minute.

Colorado Rapids got goals from Keegan Rosenberry, Tanner Tessmann and Michael Barrios to ease past last-place FC Dallas 3-0.