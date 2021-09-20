MLS: Resurgent Timbers win again, Union snap skid

Portland Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to five games in MLS after topping Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Sunday.

The resurgent Timbers continued their run thanks to goals from Dairon Asprilla and George Fochive at Providence Park.

Asprilla opened the scoring at home to LAFC – the Timbers forward headed home in the 21st minute, though the visitors responded six minutes later via Cristian Arango's penalty.

But the Timbers emerged triumphant courtesy of Fochive's game-winning header 22 minutes from the end in Portland.

The Timbers are fifth in the Western Conference – nine points behind leaders Sporting Kansas City, while LAFC are eighth and a point outside the play-off spots.

Elsewhere, Philadelphia Union returned to winning ways by defeating Orlando City 3-1 to surge back into the play-off positions.

The Union were three games without a win in MLS heading into the contest, however, Kacper Przybylko's brace ensured Philadelphia – eliminated in the CONCACAF Champions League semi-finals – snapped their skid.

After Philadelphia's Kai Wagner and Orlando's Ruan traded goals, Przybylko lifted the Union with a second-half brace.

Orlando ended the match with 10 men after Antonio Carlos was sent off in the 88th minute.

Montreal – fifth in the Eastern Conference – accounted for Chicago Fire 2-0 and Vancouver Whitecaps drew 1-1 at Colorado Rapids.

Meanwhile, Dallas and head coach Luchi Gonzalez parted ways amid their four-match winless streak which has left the team 11th in the west and seven points off the pace.