MLS: New England stumble again, Galaxy fire despite Chicharito injury

Eastern Conference leaders New England Revolution rallied late but went down 3-2 at home to bottom club Toronto in the MLS on Wednesday.

New England sensationally trailed 3-0 within half an hour against lowly Toronto after early strikes from Yeferson Soteldo, Kemar Lawrence and Tsubasa Endoh.

Japanese midfielder Endoh's strike was spectacular, cutting inside before lashing a fine left-foot curling shot home in the 24th minute.

Revolution came into the game after stumbling in their past two games, with a draw and a loss, following six straight victories, and the defeat extended that winless run.

New England fought in the second half, with Spanish midfielder Carles Gil pulling one back in the 56th minute.

In the 78th minute it was 3-2 when Ghanaian Emmanuel Boateng laid off for Adam Buksa to net his fourth of the season, but there was no late equaliser.

New England's lead in the east remains three points as second-placed Orlando City lost 3-1 to Chicago Fire who claimed back-to-back wins.

Seattle Sounders returned to winning ways and extended their unbeaten season with a 2-0 home victory over Houston Dynamo.

Raul Ruidiaz netted his 10th goal of the campaign in second-half stoppage time after Kelyn Rowe put Seattle ahead just past the hour.

The undefeated Sounders have 29 points from 13 games and are three points clear of the west's second-placed Sporting Kansas City.

LA Galaxy are third in the Western Conference, aided by a 3-1 home triumph over Dallas despite the absence of top scorer Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez.

Rayan Raveleson, Kevin Cabral and Ethan Zubak netted for the Galaxy, who were without Hernandez due to a calf injury.

Real Salt Lake inflicted more pain on struggling Vancouver Whitecaps with a 4-0 road win with Damir Kreilach netting a brace, while Colorado Rapids got past Minnesota United 2-0.

Montreal extended their unbeaten run to five games after Romell Quioto's 73rd-minute winner in a 2-1 victory over New York City, while LAFC moved up to fifth in the Western Conference with a 2-0 win at Austin.