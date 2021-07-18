Ligue 1
MLS: Montreal stun Cincinnati late, Mukhtar hat-trick for Nashville

Montreal twice rallied from two-goal deficits and beat Cincinnati 5-4 Saturday in Major League Soccer. 

Montreal trailed 2-0 after 14 minutes and 4-2 after 46 minutes, but Ahmed Hamdi scored twice in the final 16 minutes to give the home side a wild victory. 

In Nashville, Hany Mukhtar scored in the 10th, 13th and 16th minutes on the way to a 5-1 rout of Chicago Fire. 

The six-minute span was the second-shortest for a hat-trick in MLS history after LA Galaxy's Harut Karapetyan needed just five minutes to score three in a 1998 match.

Gustavo Bou's team-leading seventh goal gave New England Revolution a 1-0 win at Atlanta United, snapping a three-game win drought for the Eastern Conference leaders. 

Second-half goals from Deiber Caicedo and Cristian Dajome gave Vancouver just their third win from 13 games this season, a 2-1 triumph over LA Galaxy. 

Darlington Nagbe's impressive individual effort opened the scoring in a 2-1 Columbus Crew win over New York City FC. 

Nani's 77th-minute penalty gave Orlando City a 1-1 draw with Toronto after Jozy Altidore had opened the scoring five minutes earlier, while Cole Bassett's second-half goal for Colorado Rapids earned a 1-1 draw against San Jose.

Kacper Przybylko's 83rd-minute decider gave Philadelphia Union a 2-1 victory over DC United, while Jeremy Ebobisse scored in the 84th minute to lift Portland past Dallas 1-0. 

Carlos Vela's left-footed rocket in the 79th minute was the difference in LAFC's 2-1 home win over Real Salt Lake. 

The New York Red Bulls-Inter Miami match was postponed due to weather. 

