MLS is Back Tournament: New York City reach quarters, Melia produces penalty heroics

New York City booked their spot in the MLS is Back Tournament quarter-finals after upstaging Toronto, while Sporting Kansas City prevailed in a penalty shoot-out thanks to goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Jesus Medina, Valentin Castellanos and Maxi Moralez were on target for New York City, who defeated Toronto 3-1 in Orlando, Florida on Sunday.

Medina gave NYC, led by former Celtic boss Ronny Deila, the perfect start after just five minutes at Walt Disney Resort – firing a shot through the hands of Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg.

New York City doubled their lead 10 minutes into the second half when Castellanos ran onto Moralez's no-look pass and beat Westberg with a powerful effort.

Moralez made it 3-0 with nine minutes remaining before Patrick Mullins pulled a goal back six minutes later after combining with Jozy Altidore.

Awaiting NYC in the quarter-finals are either Portland Timbers or FC Cincinnati.

Melia, meanwhile, produced some penalty heroics to lead Sporting KC past Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in a shoot-out.

After a goalless 90 minutes, Melia saved two spot-kicks as Gianluca Busio stepped up to convert the winning penalty.

No goalkeeper has saved more penalties – excluding shoot-outs – in MLS since the start of the 2015 season than Melia.

Sporting KC will face Philadelphia Union for a spot in the semi-finals.