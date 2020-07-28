MLS is Back Tournament: Los Angeles FC, San Jose Earthquakes into quarter-finals

Los Angeles FC booked a spot in the MLS is Back Tournament quarter-finals, while the San Jose Earthquakes also advanced.

LAFC cruised past the Seattle Sounders 4-1 in their last-16 clash at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on Monday.

Diego Rossi's penalty gave Los Angeles the lead before Latif Blessing made it 2-0 courtesy of a deflected strike.

With 15 minutes remaining, Will Bruin pulled a goal back for the Sounders to give them hope.

But Rossi scored his seventh goal of the tournament and Brian Rodriguez's smart finish sealed LAFC's win.

LAFC will face Orlando City in the last eight.

The Earthquakes, meanwhile, recorded a 5-2 victory over Real Salt Lake.

Cristian Espinoza opened the scoring with a fine finish for San Jose, before Douglas Martinez equalised to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Magnus Eriksson's penalty restored the Earthquakes' lead shortly after the break, before Valeri Qazaishvili tapped in an Andres Rios pass.

RSL pulled a goal back through Damir Kreilach, only for a rash challenge from Marcelo Silva to see them reduced to 10 men.

Chris Wondolowski's goal and another Eriksson spot-kick sealed San Jose a clash against either Columbus Crew or Minnesota United.