MLS is Back Tournament: Columbus crush Stam's Cincinnati

Gyasi Zardes led Columbus Crew to an impressive win over Cincinnati at the MLS is Back Tournament, while the New York Red Bulls also claimed a victory.

Zardes scored a brace as Columbus thrashed Jaap Stam's Cincinnati 4-0 in Florida on Saturday.

Stam took charge of Cincinnati for the first time since being appointed coach in May, but they were well beaten in the Group E clash.

Columbus opened the scoring in the 27th minute through Lucas Zelarayan, who curled in a wonderful 20-yard free-kick.

Just three minutes later and it was 2-0, Zardes finishing clinically after a pass from Youness Mokhtar.

Zardes got on the end of a lovely cross from Zelarayan early in the second half, finishing from close range to complete his brace.

A fine team move led to the sealer with half an hour remaining, Mokhtar curling into the bottom corner from inside the area.

Also in Group E, the Red Bulls edged Atlanta United 1-0.

The game's only goal came through Florian Valot, who finished in a one-on-one in the fourth minute.