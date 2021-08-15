MLS: Bou winner extends New England lead, Red Bulls beaten after late penalty drama

MLS top scorer Gustavo Bou netted a late penalty to help New England stretch their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 2-1 win at Toronto on Saturday.

The Argentine stepped up to convert the 83rd minute spot-kick, extending New England's lead to 12 points from second-placed New York City in the east.

Canada international Tajon Buchanan had put Revolution ahead in the 19th minute with an excellent header and they looked good value for the win until Toronto's 79th-minute equaliser.

Jonathan Osorio levelled the game with a close-range tap-in from Pozuelo's shot across goal.

But New England found a winner, with Bou sending his penalty high to the goalkeeper's right for his 12th goal of the season. The win extends Revolution's unbeaten run to seven games.

New York City kept up the pressure in second spot with a 2-0 home win over Inter Miami thanks to a double from Valentin Castellanos, including a Panenka penalty.

The victory means City are undefeated across their past six league games, winning four of them.

New York Red Bulls slumped to their fourth defeat in five MLS games, conceding a late penalty in dramatic circumstances in a 2-1 loss at Montreal.

Former Celtic midfielder Victor Wanyama netted the 90th-minute spot-kick as the third different shooter after their previous two efforts were saved but retaken due to encroachment from keeper Carlos Coronel.

The result means the Red Bulls, who had gone ahead from Pascal Klimala's 45th-minute penalty, are winless in seven league games.

Sporting KC maintained their grip on top spot in the Western Conference with a 2-0 win at in-form Dallas.

Mexico international Alan Pulido put Sporting ahead with angled shot in the 12th minute before Daniel Salloi netted his 10th goal of the season in the 63rd minute with a sharp finish.

LA Galaxy are second in the west after Kevin Cabral's first-half strike earned a 1-0 win at Minnesota United.

Colorado Rapids scored twice in the second half to win 3-1 at Houston Dynamo, while Real Salt Lake beat 10-man Austin 1-0 to move up to sixth in the west.