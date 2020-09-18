Juventus confirm Higuain exit amid Inter Miami links

Juventus confirmed the termination of Gonzalo Higuain's contract in a move that will cost the Serie A champions €18.3million.

Higuain, 32, arrived at Juve from Napoli in 2016 and won three Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies with the club.

The forward, who spent 2018-19 on loan at Milan and Chelsea, scored 66 goals in 148 games for Juve.

Linked with a move to MLS side Inter Miami, Higuain's departure from Juve was confirmed on Thursday, with the former Argentina international having been contracted until 2021.

"Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces the mutual termination of the contract with the player Gonzalo Gerardo Higuain," a statement read.

"This operation generates a negative economic effect of approximately €18.3million on the 2019-2020 financial year due to the residual value write-down of the registration rights of the player."

Higuain has been heavily linked with a switch to David Beckham's Inter Miami in MLS, where former Juve team-mate Blaise Matuidi calls home.