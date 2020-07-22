Juve-linked Busio tipped for 'massive future' after firing Sporting KC through

Reported Juventus and Milan target Gianluca Busio has been tipped for a "massive future" after his latest goal clinched Sporting Kansas City's progression at the MLS is Back Tournament.

Busio scored with a stunning late strike to seal a 2-0 Sporting KC win over rivals Real Salt Lake on Wednesday to ensure they will finish in the top two in Group C.

The 18-year-old's left-footed effort added to a scrappy first-minute opener from Johnny Russell.

Serie A's top clubs are said to be among the suitors for Busio and former Derby County forward Russell says the world is the teenager's oyster.

"Of course, he's got a massive future," Russell told a remote news conference. "Busio's one of the players who's been with us for a while, since probably like 15, so his development over that time has been great.

"Obviously, we want to hold on to him for as long as we can. But if he keeps showing signs of progression the way he has, he's got a huge future in this game."

Despite losing their tournament opener to Minnesota United, Sporting KC now have four wins from five matches in 2020 - including two regular season games prior to the coronavirus-enforced suspension.

Goalkeeper Tim Melia is not getting carried away ahead of the knockout stage in Florida, however.

Asked if Sporting KC were among the tournament favourites, Melia said: "I don't think so. Our goal is just to continue to move forward.

"I think we just need to get a little bit better each game and I think we did that especially in this game. We handled the different phases of the game really well collectively as a group.

"Now we'll just build off each performance a little more and we want to keep going and keep going."