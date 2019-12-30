Inter Miami appoint ex-Monterrey coach Diego Alonso

MLS expansion franchise Inter Miami have appointed Diego Alonso as their first head coach.

Inter - co-owned by former England captain David Beckham - will enter MLS in 2020 and have already made a host of signings, including Designated Player Matias Pellegrini, but had been without a coach until Monday.

Ex-Monterrey boss Alonso was confirmed in the role, having been out of management since September.

Alonso, who was capped by Uruguay as a player, was sacked by Monterrey just four months after winning the CONCACAF Champions League - a title he also claimed with Pachuca in 2017.

The 44-year-old also won the 2016 Clausura in Liga MX with Pachuca.

Inter sporting director Paul McDonough said in a statement: "In Diego, we found a manager that fits our culture and has a strong desire to build a winning club for our fans.

"He brings a lot of experience and championship-winning mentality as we begin our drive to be among the best clubs in the Americas.

"We have big aspirations for our club and believe Diego has the right drive, passion and leadership to accomplish our goals."