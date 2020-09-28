Higuain misses penalty in tough Inter Miami debut

Gonzalo Higuain endured a difficult debut as Inter Miami were beaten by Philadelphia Union in MLS on Sunday.

Higuain, signed after leaving Serie A champions Juventus, missed a penalty as his side suffered a 3-0 loss at Subaru Park.

The former Real Madrid forward almost made a dream start to his career in the United States, hitting the outside of the post with a bicycle kick in the 20th minute.

With his team trailing 2-0, Higuain had a chance to get Inter Miami back into the game in the 77th minute, but he blazed a penalty over the crossbar.

Higuain has failed to score with his past four penalty attempts in all competitions, as per Opta.

Anthony Fontana, Ilsinho and Brenden Aaronson were on the scoresheet for Philadelphia as struggling Inter Miami were left in second bottom in the Eastern Conference.