Higuain brothers score as Inter Miami topple Philadelphia Union, Barco beauty for Atlanta

Gonzalo Higuain made it two goals in two games as Inter Miami came from behind to 2-1 win away to Philadelphia Union in Saturday's Major League Soccer.

Former Juventus and Real Madrid forward Higuain along with brother Federico made history as the first time two brothers scored in the same game.

Last season's Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia had taken a 54th minute lead through Jamiro Monteiro.

But Federico Higuain came off the bench 10 minutes later to devastating effect, getting the assist for Gonzalo's 73rd minute leveler from a set-piece.

Federico proceeded to head home the winner on 83 minutes and lift Inter Miami to their first win of the 2021 season, while Philadelphia are winless after two games.

Barco launches Atlanta rocket

Ezequiel Barco netted a spectacular goal as Atlanta United made a statement with a 3-1 home win over the Chicago Fire.

Barco's initial free-kick set-piece cannoned into the wall but he fired home the rebound emphatically to give his side the lead.

Chicago leveled through Serbian midfielder Luka Stojanovic straight after the break, but Atlanta re-claimed the lead after a 66th minute Johan Kappelhof own goal and Emerson Hyndman's 85th minute strike.

Last season's beaten MLS Cup finalists Seattle Sounders managed a tie away to LAFC with Australian full-back Brad Smith scoring a 54th minute equaliser.

Colombian midfielder Eduard Atuesta had given the hosts a second minute lead.

Christhian Paredes went from zero to hero after scoring an own goal before netting the winner as the Portland Timbers edged Houston Dynamo 2-1.

Paredes' 73rd minute winner came from a superb long ball by Bill Tuiloma which was headed into the Paraguayan's path by Felipe Mora.

Ochoa sparks fracas

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa, 20, sparked a post-match fracas after punting the ball into the Minnesota United home fans area, the Wonderwall, upon the final whistle after his side's 2-1 away win. He drew the ire of United coach Adrian Heath who said: "It's a no-no. He's got some edge on him for a kid who's not that good."

History-making Austin victory

Austin FC made history with their first-ever franchise goal in the MLS and their maiden MLS win, coming from behind to triumph 3-1 away to the Colorado Rapids.

Saturday's results:

New York City 5-0 FC Cincinnati

Nashville SC 2-2 CF Montreal

Toronto FC 2-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 FC Dallas

Los Angeles FC 1-1 Seattle Sounders

New England Revolution 1-0 D.C. United

Real Salt Lake 2-1 Minnesota United

Atlanta United 3-1 Chicago Fire

Inter Miami 2-1 Philadelphia Union

Austin FC 3-1 Colorado Rapids

Portland Timbers 2-1 Houston Dynamo

Red Bulls at LA

The Los Angeles Galaxy host the New York Red Bulls, who lost on the opening weekend, in Sunday's only match.