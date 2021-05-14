DC United 1-0 Chicago Fire: Flores winner ends three-game losing run

DC United have claimed their second win of the 2021 MLS season and condemned Chicago Fire to four consecutive defeats after a 1-0 victory on Thursday.

Peru international Edison Flores came up with the winner, netting his first goal for DC United with a header in the seventh minute.

Adrien Perez broke on the left side of the box and showed composure on the byline with a pinpoint cutback for Flores to head home.

United's German defender Julian Gressel came close twice with a curling early free-kick as well as a 21st minute strike which cannoned into the crossbar.

Chicago also hit the woodwork when 17-year-old Brian Gutierrez's hit a left-foot 36th minute shot which beat United keeper Jonathan Kempin but not the post.

The win, in United's first home game since their opening weekend win over New York City, ends their three-game losing run and lifts them up to sixth in the Eastern Conference.

The Fire remain winless, with only one point from five games and are second last in the Eastern Conference.