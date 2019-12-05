David Beckham's Inter Miami away to LAFC in MLS opener

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham will see his expansion franchise play away to Los Angeles FC in their inaugural MLS fixture.

The match at Banc of California Stadium is scheduled for March 1, 2020, after MLS announced the opening round of fixtures for the new season.

LAFC won the Supporters' Shield in 2019 but were beaten in the playoffs by eventual MLS Cup champions Seattle Sounders.

The fixture takes Inter chief Beckham back to Los Angeles, where he made 98 regular-season appearances for LA Galaxy, scoring 40 times and winning two MLS Cups.

While the full schedule is still to be revealed, it was previously confirmed Inter's home debut would come against Galaxy on March 14.

MLS announced in 2014 that Beckham had exercised his option for an expansion franchise – built into his Galaxy contract – resulting in his involvement in the team in Miami.

Inter are yet to appoint a head coach ahead of their first season.