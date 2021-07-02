Austin 4-1 Portland Timbers: Matt McConaughey's MLS newcomers snap eight-game winless run

Austin ended a run of eight matches without victory by crushing Portland Timbers 4-1 in MLS.

Not since May 1 had Austin won a game but that changed on Thursday thanks to Jon Gallagher, Diego Fagundez, Alexander Ring and Hector Jimenez.

Austin – who have Hollywood star Matt McConaughey as part of their ownership group – also celebrated their first victory at Q2 Stadium.

Josh Wolff's Austin had become the third team in MLS history to fail to score in the first two home matches in franchise history after the New York Red Bulls (then-MetroStars) in 1996 and the Miami Fusion in 1998 – New York's first home goal came in the 72nd minute of their third home match (Cle Kooiman own goal), while Miami's was scored in the 27th minute of their third home match by Jerry Tamashiro.

Austin opened their account via Gallagher in the 28th minute in front of a capacity crowd on Thursday before star team-mate Fagundez doubled the lead five minutes later.

The Timbers – who had not won any of their last three away matches against MLS expansion teams (D1 L2), dating back to April 2015 – pulled a goal back via Jeremy Ebobisse in the seventh minute of first-half stoppage time.

That was as good as it got for Portland, however, as quick-fire goals from Ring and Jimenez inside the final 13 minutes sealed maximum points.

Austin are ninth in the Western Conference, level on points with seventh-placed Portland – who occupy the final play-off spot.