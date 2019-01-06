Unacceptable! – Garcia slams Marseille's effort in Coupe de France upset

An out-of-sorts Marseille were taught a lesson in desire during their humiliating 2-0 loss to fourth-tier Andrezieux in the Coupe de France, head coach Rudi Garcia admitted.

Last season's beaten Europa League finalists failed to win any of their last six matches of 2018 and sunk to a new low on Sunday as goals in either half from Bryan-Clovis Ngwabije and Florian Milla gave the rank outsiders an upset victory.

Marseille have already been knocked out of the Europa League and Coupe de la Ligue and are three points adrift of fourth-placed Montpellier in Ligue 1.

Though they registered 28 shots at Saint-Etienne's Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Garcia accused his team of failing to match the hunger of their amateur opposition

"It is unacceptable," Garcia told reporters. "Congratulations to Andrezieux, a team playing in National 2 that showed what they wanted and fought together, which we really missed.

"When we had opportunities we didn't score them. We weren't effective where it mattered most, either in defence or attack. The cup doesn't forgive.

"For Andrezieux it's the magic of the cup and for us a very bad day.

"We are all responsible, me the first obviously.

"I want to see the team win and I will continue to fight day by day for things to change so that we win matches again. We've won a lot in the past with a virtually identical group.

"We will find solutions because that is the only thing to do. We must beat Monaco [in Ligue 1] on Sunday.

"We have to keep our heads up and be more aggressive than we are right now."