Tuchel slams questions over PSG future

Thomas Tuchel gave a withering response to questions over his future as Paris Saint-Germain coach as he looks to avoid a third consecutive Ligue 1 defeat.

Metz take on the defending champions on Wednesday with PSG having suffered back-to-back 1-0 losses to Lens and Marseille.

An outbreak of coronavirus within Tuchel's squad did nothing to aid their quick turnaround from the Champions League final against Bayern Munich – also a 1-0 reverse – and Le Classique against Marseille ended in chaos at Parc des Princes.

Neymar, Leyvin Kurzawa and Leandro Paredes were all sent off and will be suspended for Metz's visit to the capital.

Tuchel has won Ligue 1 in each of his two seasons at the helm and PSG made clear progress in Europe last season.

Nevertheless, he knows rumours about his job will never be too far away.

"It is always like this," he said. "If he loses a final, he has to go, if he loses to Dortmund, he has to go.

"If he loses this, if he loses that, if he loses this… It is always like that.

"This is not new. It is a sport here. You do this, not me. I do not read what is written about my future, I am calm."

Tuchel confirmed Marquinhos will be the long-term successor to compatriot Thiago Silva as captain, describing the decision to give the Brazil international PSG's armband as "absolutely logical".

Marquinhos is back in training after being one of the players to test positive for COVID-19 and Tuchel suggested he could be in contention to face Metz.