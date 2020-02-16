Tuchel annoyed by doubts over PSG form

Thomas Tuchel hit out at questions doubting Paris Saint-Germain's form after their extraordinary 4-4 draw at Amiens.

Without Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, PSG incredibly fell 3-0 behind in the first half of the Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday.

However, Tanguy Kouassi's brace and goals from Ander Herrera and Mauro Icardi had them ahead before Serhou Guirassy's 91st-minute equaliser for Amiens.

It ended PSG's nine-game winning run but extended their unbeaten streak to 23 games ahead of the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

But Tuchel was unhappy with suggestions there were doubts for PSG ahead of that clash, saying his side simply had a poor period against Amiens.

"So what now? Should I lose it? It's good for you, you can say we have doubts, doubts, doubts. It's great for you, but not for me," the PSG head coach told a news conference.

"I expect nothing else. I always expect the team not to lose. I know that for you and for everyone it's perfectly normal that we win, we win, we win, with clean sheets, and if we do that it's always easy because we have the best team, the best players.

"And today we just had half an hour without focus, it shows that it can happen. This is Ligue 1. This is Ligue 1. There is quality.

"And now everyone is worried, we have a lot of issues... no, this is life, this is football. We were not focused, it can happen.

"We played 22-23 games super-focused, and for the first time we are not focused today. OK then, we conceded three goals, this is not a normal scenario. OK, I did not expect that, but I did not expect a 4-0, 5-0, 5-1 either.

"And yet it was possible, as we have shown a great reaction even if it was a little bit late. We did not start strongly and disciplined enough and focused. That's it."

Despite the draw, PSG hold a 13-point lead atop the Ligue 1 table.