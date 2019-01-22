Sala was on board missing plane, say French authorities

Emiliano Sala was on board a plane that has gone missing while travelling from Nantes to Cardiff, the French Civil Aviation Authority has told AFP.

Argentine Sala, who was confirmed as Cardiff City's record signing on Saturday after opting to leave Ligue 1 Nantes, is said to have been one of two people on the aircraft that disappeared on Monday while crossing the English Channel.

Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman was quoted as saying in a statement on Tuesday: "We are very concerned by the latest news that a light aircraft lost contact over the Channel last night.

"We are awaiting confirmation before we can say anything further. We are very concerned for the safety of Emiliano Sala."

Guernsey Coastguard received an alert at 2023 local time that a PA 46 Malibu light aircraft had lost radar contact.

An immediate search and rescue operation was launched in the area but was halted in the early hours of Tuesday due to worsening weather conditions.

Local and French authorities resumed their efforts at 0800. At 1025, Guernsey Police tweeted: "There are currently two helicopters, two planes and one lifeboat searching. Further information as it is available."