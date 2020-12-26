Rumour Has It: Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid in doubt, PSG set to make moves

Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain is in doubt.

Mbappe, 22, has been heavily linked with a switch to Madrid after starring for PSG, where he is contracted until 2022.

But with Thomas Tuchel reportedly sacked as coach, Mbappe moving to the Spanish capital may be unlikely.

TOP STORY – MBAPPE'S MOVE TO MADRID IN DOUBT

Mbappe's move to Real Madrid from PSG is in doubt after Tuchel's reported sacking, according to AS.

The departure of Tuchel, who is expected to be replaced by Mauricio Pochettino, adds another obstacle to Madrid's bid to land the France international next year, the report says.

Mbappe has scored 14 goals in 18 games for PSG this season.

ROUND-UP

- The expected arrival of Pochettino could lead to signings for PSG. The Sun reports the former Tottenham boss is set to make out-of-favour Spurs playmaker Dele Alli his first transfer target.

- PSG are seemingly considering their creative options. CalcioMercato says the Ligue 1 giants may target Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

- Antonio Rudiger is linked with a move from Chelsea. However, Bild reports the defender will wait until after matches against Arsenal and Aston Villa to make a decision on his future.

- With Kieran Trippier banned, Atletico Madrid are looking at their options. The Daily Mail reports the LaLiga outfit are considering a loan move for Arsenal right-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles.