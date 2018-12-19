Rabiot 'buying his freedom' but 'no agreement' with Barcelona

Adrien Rabiot is "buying his freedom" from Paris Saint-Germain, according to his mother and agent Veronique, who denied he has agreed to join Barcelona.

Midfielder Rabiot will be out of contract at PSG at the end of the season and sporting director Antero Henrique this week revealed he had pulled out of negotiations over an extension.

Henrique said the 23-year-old was consequently "indefinitely benched" and accused the player and his representative of misleading the club.

Le Parisien reported on Tuesday Rabiot has agreed a move to Barca and PSG fans targeted the France international with a banner at their Coupe de la Ligue victory over Orleans that read: "Rabiot, we do not need you."

Rabiot's agent was thankful for a public show of support from France's National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) and denied a deal with Barca was in place.

She also insisted there is no possibility of a U-turn following PSG's response to the breakdown in contract talks.

"There is no agreement with any club. I do not know who started this rumour," said Veronique Rabiot to RTL. "We have no right to speak to any clubs until January 1 and we won't.

"It's true I rarely speak publicly, I think it's better for me to stay in the shadows most of the time.

"But while the club president has always told us the club is a big family – which I agree with and I always respected the rules and protocols, I never denigrated the club – I am being attacked by the club through Antero Henrique so I am allowing myself to break silence and respond.

"During the summer transfer window, I told Mr Henrique that I wanted Adrien to be transfer listed because Adrien wanted to leave the club and that was said quite clearly. I do not see how I was disloyal. There was an offer from Barcelona and the club rejected it, which is their right.

"The decision taken is definitive and final. The situation has completely deteriorated and there is no way back … very few people are rushing to defend Adrien's situation. The fact that the UNFP have is important.

"The situation was the same four years ago ... When Adrien was 19, he did not resist and signed an extension. Now he is 23. What he is doing now is buying his freedom."