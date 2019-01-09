Paris Saint-Germain 1 Guingamp 2: Penalty drama as holders exit Coupe de la Ligue

Paris Saint-Germain's Coupe de la Ligue dominance came to a dramatic end as Marcus Thuram overcame one penalty miss to convert another at the death in Guingamp's eventful 2-1 away triumph.

Having squandered a chance to put the Ligue 1 strugglers ahead from the spot, Thuram later held his nerve to convert the winner from the spot in the 93rd minute.

PSG, the tournament's champions in each of the previous five campaigns, had earlier gone ahead in the 62nd minute, Neymar breaking the deadlock just over a minute after Thuram's initial miss.

But a second Guingamp spot-kick was dispatched by substitute Yeni N'Gbakoto with nine minutes left and Thomas Tuchel's men were then sensationally dumped out by Thuram's decisive strike in the final moments.